Digital Turbine (APPS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.91.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS remained flat at $$2.01 during trading on Monday. 1,216,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,670. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 199,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Digital Turbine by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates its business in two operating segments: Advertising and Content.

