Head-To-Head Survey: DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) versus ORBCOMM (ORBC)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) and DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalGlobe has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORBCOMM and DigitalGlobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $254.22 million 2.67 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -10.81 DigitalGlobe $725.40 million 2.95 $26.50 million N/A N/A

DigitalGlobe has higher revenue and earnings than ORBCOMM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ORBCOMM and DigitalGlobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 0 0 6 0 3.00 DigitalGlobe 0 1 0 0 2.00

ORBCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.19%. DigitalGlobe has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given ORBCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than DigitalGlobe.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and DigitalGlobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -24.11% -10.07% -4.61% DigitalGlobe N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DigitalGlobe shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of ORBCOMM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of DigitalGlobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalGlobe beats ORBCOMM on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government. It also provides Automatic Identification System (AIS) data services to assist in vessel navigation and to manage maritime safety for government and commercial customers across the world. It provides its services using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc. is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers. The Company sells its products and services through a combination of direct and indirect channels, consisting of a global network of resellers, strategic partners and direct enterprise sales to its United States Government and Diversified Commercial customer groups. The Company offers products consisting of imagery from its constellation of satellites, and provides geospatial products and services. The Company processes its imagery to varying levels according to its customers’ specifications and delivers its products using the distribution method.

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.