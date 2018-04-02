DigixDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.61 Million (CRYPTO:DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $462.51 million and $11.61 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $231.26 or 0.03280750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Liqui. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00698006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00169035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037288 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00124181 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030171 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.io. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix DAO is a new form of cryptographic asset in that it is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation or DAO for short. DAO are basically Companies written in code that are there to perform a set of functions with holders of the tokens voting in relation to the number of tokens they hold. The Digix DAO gives users the right to profits in the trading of Digix tokens (DGX) which own the right to gold stored in vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the Digix DAO token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bittrex, EtherDelta, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Binance and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

