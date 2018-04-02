DIMCOIN Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Iquant and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $6,626.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00694071 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00178759 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029617 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,092,475,837 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to purchase DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

