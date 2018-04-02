Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dime Community Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.9530010398104 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $688.76, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.72. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.21%. research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Steven D. Cohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $192,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,027.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,980. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/dime-community-bancshares-dcom-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.