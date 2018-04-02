Dine Brands Global (DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will post sales of $173.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.40 million and the highest is $193.77 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $156.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $173.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.36 million to $748.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $688.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $628.68 million to $747.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 230.88%. The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.71 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $76,880.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 367,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,422. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $1,180.30, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

