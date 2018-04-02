Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.02. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a positive return on equity of 230.88% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.71 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $76,880.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,220,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,654,000 after buying an additional 53,327 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,071,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 68,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE DIN) traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,179.40, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is -13.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, formerly DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

