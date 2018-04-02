Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIOD. Sidoti raised Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

DIOD opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,496.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Diodes has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.62 million. Diodes had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $82,663.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,258,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $672,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after buying an additional 552,299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 182,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 67,967 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 384,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 316,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

