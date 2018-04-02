Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 314,821 Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Trsry Br 3X Shr (TYO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Trsry Br 3X Shr (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 660.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,821 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 22.66% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Trsry Br 3X Shr worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:TYO opened at $14.82 on Monday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Trsry Br 3X Shr has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Trsry Br 3X Shr Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

