Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (EDZ) Short Interest Update

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:EDZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,591,920 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 800,057 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,489,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 3.58% of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EDZ opened at $38.85 on Monday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $90.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

