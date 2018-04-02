Insider Selling: Ditech Holding Co. (DHCP) Major Shareholder Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Ditech Holding Co. (NYSE:DHCP) major shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $59,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 100 shares of Ditech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 121,403 shares of Ditech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,295,370.01.

Shares of NYSE:DHCP opened at $8.99 on Monday. Ditech Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

