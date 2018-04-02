Dollarama (DOL) Price Target Raised to C$167.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOL. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$155.00 to C$152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.25.

TSE:DOL traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$158.28. 138,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,799. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$108.42 and a 1-year high of C$170.00.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.91, for a total transaction of C$2,443,650.00. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.46, for a total transaction of C$328,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570 over the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

