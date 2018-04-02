Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

Media stories about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.3019419184633 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

D traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,932.31, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.27.

In related news, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $899,644.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,763.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $214,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

