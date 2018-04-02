Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Buys 10,700 Shares of Dominion Energy (D)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,639,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 589,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,382,000 after buying an additional 37,650 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $199,987.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $214,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America set a $87.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

D opened at $67.43 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $43,932.33, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

