Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Receives GBX 362.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 362.22 ($5.00).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOM shares. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 397 ($5.48) to GBX 442 ($6.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 360 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($5.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of DOM stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 329 ($4.55). 2,196,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 255.80 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 372.70 ($5.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,580.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,350.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

