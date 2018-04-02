Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Dominos Pizza UK & IRL stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,322.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.55. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

