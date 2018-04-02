DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0463 on Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $11,004.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.01689540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007161 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015376 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023082 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

