A10 Networks (ATEN) Downgraded to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat reports.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ATEN opened at $5.82 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $411.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $26,565.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,836.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,961,538 shares in the company, valued at $75,109,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,407 shares of company stock valued at $468,793. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

