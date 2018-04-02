Dovu (DOVU) Price Hits $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Dovu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $1,355.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00700564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00168400 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

