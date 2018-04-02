Dow Chemical (DOW) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Headlines about Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dow Chemical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7247241838334 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Dow Chemical stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $66.65. 43,802,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dow Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. The Company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which is engaged in providing crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions and healthy oils; Consumer Solutions, which consists of Consumer Care, Dow Automotive Systems, Dow Electronic Materials and Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses; Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of Dow Building & Construction, Dow Coating Materials, Energy & Water Solutions, Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses; Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses, and Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Energy and Hydrocarbons businesses.

