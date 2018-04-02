Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 48,200 Shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $43,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth $71,079,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth $498,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth $209,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth $3,629,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DWDP opened at $63.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dow Chemical from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other Dow Chemical news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

