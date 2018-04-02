Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dr Pepper Snapple Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9429289623001 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE:DPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.10. 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $21,278.11, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.10%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

