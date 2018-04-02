Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in (CBG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in (NYSE:CBG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in by 5,136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period.

