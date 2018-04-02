Dropil (DROP) Price Tops $0.0052

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Dropil has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Dropil token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dropil has a total market cap of $94.62 million and $44,763.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030769 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011802 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00071099 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020619 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031168 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00416035 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dropil

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2015. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,139,954,642 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

