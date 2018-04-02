DSW (DSW) and Foot Locker (FL) Head to Head Review

DSW (NYSE: DSW) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DSW pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Foot Locker pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DSW pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Foot Locker pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Foot Locker has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSW and Foot Locker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSW $2.80 billion 0.64 $67.30 million $1.52 14.78 Foot Locker $7.78 billion 0.71 $284.00 million $4.11 11.08

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than DSW. Foot Locker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of DSW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Foot Locker shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of DSW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Foot Locker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DSW has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foot Locker has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DSW and Foot Locker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSW 0 8 4 0 2.33 Foot Locker 1 9 16 0 2.58

DSW presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. Foot Locker has a consensus price target of $54.12, indicating a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Foot Locker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foot Locker is more favorable than DSW.

Profitability

This table compares DSW and Foot Locker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSW 2.40% 12.86% 8.53% Foot Locker 3.65% 19.32% 13.49%

Summary

Foot Locker beats DSW on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc. is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 501 DSW stores, dsw.com and shoe departments in 288 Stein Mart stores and Steinmart.com, 106 Gordmans stores and Gordmans.com, and one Frugal Fannie’s store. DSW separates its merchandise into three primary categories: women’s footwear; men’s footwear, and accessories and other (which includes kids’ footwear). Other primarily includes Ebuys and its investment in Town Shoes. The ABG segment partners with three other retailers to help build and optimize their in-store and online footwear businesses.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02. The Direct-to-Customers segment is multi-branded and sells directly to customers through Internet and mobile sites and catalogs. The Direct-to-Customers segment operates the Websites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com and sp24.com. Additionally, this segment includes the Websites, both desktop and mobile, aligned with the brand names of its store banners (footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com and sidestep-shoes.com).

