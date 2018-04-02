DSW (DSW) Given a $22.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

DSW (NYSE:DSW) has been given a $22.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for DSW’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DSW. UBS upgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

DSW stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,796.73, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. DSW has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DSW during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DSW during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DSW during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of DSW during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

