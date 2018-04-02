DTE Energy (DTE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.57-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.50 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. 971,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,822. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18,727.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In related news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $772,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

