DTS (NASDAQ:DTSI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Press coverage about DTS (NASDAQ:DTSI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DTS earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.8682726013813 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DTSI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $42.52. 161,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,766. DTS has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About DTS

DTS, Inc is an audio technology solutions provider for high-definition entertainment experiences. The Company’s audio solutions are designed to enable recording, delivery and playback of high-definition audio, and are included by licensee customers around the world into a range of consumer electronics devices, including televisions, personal computers (PCs), smartphones, tablets, digital media players (DMPs), set-top-boxes, soundbars, wireless speakers, video game consoles, Blu-ray Disc players, automotive audio systems, audio/video receivers (AVRs), digital versatile disc (DVD)-based products and home theater systems.

