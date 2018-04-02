Dynamic Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Dynamic has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $66,062.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00019864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00698120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00179617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029679 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,939,991 coins and its circulating supply is 4,851,670 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

