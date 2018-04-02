E-coin Achieves Market Cap of $6.39 Million (ECN)

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. E-coin has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $337.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One E-coin coin can now be purchased for about $18.23 or 0.00260687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, E-coin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

E-coin Profile

E-coin is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2017. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. The official website for E-coin is www.ecoinsource.com. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

E-coin Coin Trading

E-coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy E-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

