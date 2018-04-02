e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $6,683.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.01688660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007159 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015368 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023084 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,699,041 coins and its circulating supply is 16,573,204 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

