Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Celgene by 4,290.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,071,000 after buying an additional 8,217,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Celgene by 1,489.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after buying an additional 1,787,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 785.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Celgene from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of CELG opened at $89.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67,101.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

