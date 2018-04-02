Scotiabank (BNS) vs. Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Head to Head Analysis

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) and Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Scotiabank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $42.19 million 2.69 $4.10 million $1.27 16.34 Scotiabank $28.86 billion 2.56 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.77

Scotiabank has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Scotiabank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotiabank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Scotiabank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Scotiabank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 9.73% 8.02% 0.77% Scotiabank 22.69% 14.78% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Scotiabank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Scotiabank 0 0 7 0 3.00

Scotiabank has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.87%. Given Scotiabank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scotiabank is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Scotiabank pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotiabank pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Scotiabank beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits. It also provides wealth management and mortgage loan services. As of January 26, 2017, the company served consumers and small businesses through 13 banking offices in Southern Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.