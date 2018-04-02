Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price

News coverage about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eastman Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4575662479982 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NYSE:EMN traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,533. The company has a market cap of $15,094.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, insider Damon Cary Warmack sold 4,417 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $435,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 47,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

