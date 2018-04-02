Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.67 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 155,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damon Cary Warmack sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $277,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Demeritt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,831 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,094.46, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.56. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

