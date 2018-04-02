easyJet (EZJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,640.60 ($22.67).

A number of brokerages have commented on EZJ. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($18.38) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,565 ($21.62) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase raised easyJet to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,330 ($18.38) to GBX 1,550 ($21.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

EZJ stock remained flat at $GBX 1,604.50 ($22.17) during trading on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 977.38 ($13.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($23.47).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

