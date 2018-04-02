Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co., PLC (ETN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,251,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,153,000 after buying an additional 255,214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 705,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,072,000 after buying an additional 64,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,334,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,438,000 after buying an additional 106,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,915,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after buying an additional 186,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

ETN stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 2,902,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co., PLC has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,176.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co., PLC will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $1,289,238.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,356.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

