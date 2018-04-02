Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Stake Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,251,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,153,000 after buying an additional 255,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 705,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,072,000 after purchasing an additional 64,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eaton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,921,000 after purchasing an additional 346,702 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,291,000 after purchasing an additional 575,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. Eaton Co., PLC has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $35,176.38, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co., PLC will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.03 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at $639,086.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

