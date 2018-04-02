Contrasting ESCO Technologies (ESE) & Eaton (ETN)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% ESCO Technologies 10.89% 8.20% 4.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eaton and ESCO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion 1.72 $2.99 billion $4.65 17.18 ESCO Technologies $685.74 million 2.21 $53.70 million N/A N/A

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Eaton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 8 0 2.50 ESCO Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eaton presently has a consensus price target of $87.54, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. ESCO Technologies has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given ESCO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Eaton.

Summary

Eaton beats ESCO Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety. On January 1, 2011, it closed the acquisition of the Tuthill Coupling Group, which is a division of the Tuthill Corporation. It has five segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World; Hydraulics; Aerospace; Truck, and Automotive. On October 1, 2010, it acquired CopperLogic, Inc. On July 15, 2010, it acquired EMC Engineers, Inc. In May 2011, it acquired Internormen Technology Group. In August 2011, it acquired IE Power, Inc. In December 2011, it acquired E.A. Pedersen Company.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging. The filtration segment’s activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Crissair, Inc. (Crissair), PTI Technologies Inc. (PTI), VACCO Industries (VACCO) and Westland Technologies Inc. (Westland). The Test segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Beijing Lindgren ElectronMagnetic Technology Co., Ltd., ETS-Lindgren Inc. and ETS-Lindgren OY. The USG segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, including Doble Engineering Company, Doble PowerTest Ltd and Doble TransiNor AS. The technical packaging activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ), Plastique Limited and Plastique Sp. z o.o.

