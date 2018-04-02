Eaton (ETN) & CUI Global (CUI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eaton and CUI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 8 0 2.50 CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eaton presently has a consensus target price of $87.54, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. CUI Global has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Eaton.

Risk & Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CUI Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CUI Global does not pay a dividend. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and CUI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eaton and CUI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion 1.68 $2.99 billion $4.65 16.71 CUI Global $83.28 million 0.88 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.31

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eaton beats CUI Global on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety. On January 1, 2011, it closed the acquisition of the Tuthill Coupling Group, which is a division of the Tuthill Corporation. It has five segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World; Hydraulics; Aerospace; Truck, and Automotive. On October 1, 2010, it acquired CopperLogic, Inc. On July 15, 2010, it acquired EMC Engineers, Inc. In May 2011, it acquired Internormen Technology Group. In August 2011, it acquired IE Power, Inc. In December 2011, it acquired E.A. Pedersen Company.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc. is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc. (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc., which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its Power and Electro-Mechanical segment aggregates its product offerings into over two categories: components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions, including encoders and sensors, and power solutions. Its Energy segment includes its subsidiaries, Orbital Gas Systems Limited (Orbital) and the Orbital Gas Systems, North America, Inc., which consist of gas related test and measurement systems, including the GasPT, a natural gas inferential metering device. The Other segment includes corporate activity.

