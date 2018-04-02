eBay (EBAY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce company an impact score of 44.660376962947 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. eBay has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $40,726.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,106,737.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin Wenig sold 134,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $5,729,296.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 642,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,410,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,202 shares of company stock worth $16,971,727. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

