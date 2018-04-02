eBoost Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $22,862.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.01706030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007179 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015594 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021893 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

