Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) vs. CryoPort (CYRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Global Logistics 0.65% 5.22% 2.26% CryoPort -66.09% -47.36% -41.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and CryoPort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Global Logistics $1.94 billion 0.40 $12.62 million $0.66 41.67 CryoPort $11.95 million 18.94 -$7.89 million ($0.34) -24.35

Echo Global Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Echo Global Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Echo Global Logistics and CryoPort, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Global Logistics 1 3 6 0 2.50 CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00

Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. CryoPort has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Given CryoPort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Echo Global Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

Echo Global Logistics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of CryoPort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Echo Global Logistics beats CryoPort on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services. The Company focuses primarily on arranging transportation by truckload (TL) and less than truckload (LTL) carriers. It also offers intermodal (which involves moving a shipment by rail and truck), small parcel, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The Company’s core logistics services include rate negotiation, shipment execution and tracking, carrier selection and management, routing compliance freight bill payment and audit, payment and performance management and reporting functions.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solution includes a cloud-based logistics operating platform, which is branded as the Cryoportal. The Company’s Cryoport Express Solutions are made up of the Cryoportal software platform, Cryoport Express Shippers, Cryoport Express Smart Pak data loggers and its life sciences cold chain logistics expertise. The Cryoportal is used by the Company, its clients and its business partners to automate the entry of orders, prepare customs documentation, and to facilitate status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit.

