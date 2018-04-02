Echostar (SATS) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $51.78

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 111305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Echostar from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Echostar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,057.11, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Echostar had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $506.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 3,508 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Ortolf sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $298,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,920 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter worth $56,162,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Echostar by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 254,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Echostar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Echostar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

