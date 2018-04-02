Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.24, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 876.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 311.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $615,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 14,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $512,079.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,790,577 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 245.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 265,273 shares during the last quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 121.9% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 510,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 280,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

