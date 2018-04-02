Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,861.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.79.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

