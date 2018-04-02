EDUCare (EKT) Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $7.96 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00704592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00169465 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030398 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

