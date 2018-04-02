EDUCare Trading Down 39% This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 39% against the dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.99 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00693999 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000474 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00040762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00177136 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00028949 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

