EGO (EGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

EGO (CURRENCY:EGO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, EGO has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. EGO has a total market capitalization of $37,662.00 and $1.00 worth of EGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EGO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EGO Coin Profile

EGO (EGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. EGO’s total supply is 60,000,001 coins.

Buying and Selling EGO

EGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase EGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EGO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

