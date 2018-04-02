Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $26.59 or 0.00383903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.59 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00693038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00176813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ total supply is 33,000,000 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to purchase Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

